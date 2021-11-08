iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Cape ANN Savings Bank’s Largest Position

Cape ANN Savings Bank decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $18,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after acquiring an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after acquiring an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,190. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.78 and a fifty-two week high of $291.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

