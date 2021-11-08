iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.32. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,549. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

