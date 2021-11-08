iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Increased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.96. The stock had a trading volume of 60,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.42. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $78.84 and a twelve month high of $121.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

