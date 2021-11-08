iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.73

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.73 and last traded at $114.68, with a volume of 12264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.80.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.