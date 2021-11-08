Italo (XTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $191.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Italo coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Italo has traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Italo has a total market cap of $12,081.27 and approximately $191.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network

Italo Coin Trading

