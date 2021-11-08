Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 779 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 498,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,638,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $156.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.19 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

