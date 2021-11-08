Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Copa by 1,244.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,608,000 after purchasing an additional 946,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,186,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Copa in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,560,000. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,700,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,498,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

CPA opened at $78.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.49. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $94.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

