Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $62,000 Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Asana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 237.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $2,666,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $11,977,706. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASAN opened at $128.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.83. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $139.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

