Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 17,656 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 21.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INFY opened at $22.79 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

