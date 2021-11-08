Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 3,200 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $5,189,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,370,966 shares of company stock valued at $108,455,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.15 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

