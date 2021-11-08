Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges Sells 12,487 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $813,278.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 766,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.56. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $94,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

