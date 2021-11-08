Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.640-$4.730 EPS.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,282. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.17 and a 200 day moving average of $166.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on JKHY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

