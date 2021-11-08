Jackson Financial (JXN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.04 per share for the quarter.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

