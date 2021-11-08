Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Sets New 12-Month High at $146.96

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.96 and last traded at $146.96, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.63.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.
About Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.
