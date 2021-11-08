Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Sets New 12-Month High at $146.96

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.96 and last traded at $146.96, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

