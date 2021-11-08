Jayshree Ullal Sells 24,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.50, for a total transaction of $12,732,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $11,983,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total transaction of $11,293,690.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $8,784,470.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total transaction of $8,069,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total transaction of $6,950,475.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $6,696,810.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total transaction of $6,515,520.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total transaction of $5,154,435.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $5,072,625.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 39 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $14,497.08.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $526.42. 496,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,190. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.58. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.67 and a 1-year high of $535.92.

Arista Networks shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $415.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 7.0% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 22,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.