Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,217 shares of company stock worth $1,748,777. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $88,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.36.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

