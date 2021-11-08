Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Mowry purchased 17,500 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 47,777 shares of company stock worth $367,204.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

