Jennifer Wong Sells 8,300 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Jennifer Wong sold 8,300 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total value of C$410,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at C$744,084.

Jennifer Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total value of C$990,000.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total value of C$288,550.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Jennifer Wong sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$500,000.00.

Shares of ATZ traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$49.00. 113,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,741. The stock has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.61. Aritzia Inc. has a 12 month low of C$20.90 and a 12 month high of C$50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.20 million. Research analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.50.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

