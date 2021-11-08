Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JNPKF opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

