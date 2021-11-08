Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)’s share price rose 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 94,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 180,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jianpu Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jianpu Technology by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 11.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

