JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $39.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $179,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JKS traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.07. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $85.32.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

