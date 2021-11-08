JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precigen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.80.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $5.11 on Friday. Precigen has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,057,787 shares in the company, valued at $134,773,078.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,035,461 shares of company stock worth $5,980,245. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Precigen by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Precigen by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in Precigen by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Precigen by 14.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Precigen by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

