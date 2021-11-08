JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 805 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CureVac were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in CureVac during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

CVAC opened at $38.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. CureVac has a 52 week low of $36.32 and a 52 week high of $151.80.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

