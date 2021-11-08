JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $435.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $415.21.

ROKU stock opened at $278.62 on Thursday. Roku has a 1-year low of $207.50 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,951 shares of company stock worth $170,431,867. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 42.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Roku by 6.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth about $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 449.1% in the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

