JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 204,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 3,895 shares of company stock worth $87,131 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.30 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

