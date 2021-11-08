JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $716,000 Stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 223.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 598.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $65.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56.

