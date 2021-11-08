JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 559.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Vuzix worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. Vuzix Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.64 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 171.69%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Vuzix’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.