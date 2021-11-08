JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $630,000 Investment in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 110,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RADI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

