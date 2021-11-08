JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $8,643,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $769,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ANVS opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.55 million, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.85. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

In other news, CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $496,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,681 shares of company stock valued at $520,791. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

