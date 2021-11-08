JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 255

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 191.25 ($2.50).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

