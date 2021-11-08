JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.76 target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.76.

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

