JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $30.24 price target on shares of Ferrovial and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.24.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

