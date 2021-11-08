JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 20,422 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of Arrow Financial worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

AROW opened at $37.90 on Monday. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $608.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.