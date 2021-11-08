JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 22,951 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKE stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $287.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.85. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

