JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.8% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,196,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after purchasing an additional 460,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.61. 2,093,540 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71.

