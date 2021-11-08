Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE: GRUB):

10/28/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/22/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/19/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/19/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/15/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/14/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/12/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/4/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

9/22/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

