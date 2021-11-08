Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE: GRUB):

10/28/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/22/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/19/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/19/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/15/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/14/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/12/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/4/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

9/22/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587,843 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,727 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,085 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,747,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,865 shares in the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

