Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Kadant alerts:

NYSE:KAI opened at $232.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32. Kadant has a one year low of $120.68 and a one year high of $236.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total transaction of $439,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,090. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Kadant by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kadant by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kadant by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kadant by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.