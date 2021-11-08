Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also commented on KLDO. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Kaleido Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $197.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.33. Kaleido Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Research analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

