Kalmar (KALM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $238,704.00

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $8.39 million and $238,704.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 68.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00004008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00080683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00084564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00096664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,424.14 or 0.99813026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,696.94 or 0.07165787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00021134 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,194,762 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.