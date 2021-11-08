Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 99.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 25.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 6.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

