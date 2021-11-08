Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1,431.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU stock opened at $308.41 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $175.45 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 302.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.77%.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.