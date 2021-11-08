KB Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,195 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,962,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $336,353,000 after purchasing an additional 38,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,441,000 after acquiring an additional 82,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 823,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after acquiring an additional 73,660 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $57.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,871.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.19. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

