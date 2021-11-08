KB Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

KB Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,928,000 after buying an additional 33,588 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,744,000 after buying an additional 69,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,906,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $687.19 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.71 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $668.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $639.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.