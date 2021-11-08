KB Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 34,807 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,255,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,716,000 after purchasing an additional 837,732 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

