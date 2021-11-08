KB Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $919,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock opened at $166.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.