KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 107.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 59.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,964,000 after buying an additional 123,194 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $9,698,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,045,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STX opened at $96.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,903 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

