KB Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,218 shares of company stock worth $46,070,798 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL opened at $230.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.71 and a 12-month high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

