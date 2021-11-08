Kelly Services (KELYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Kelly Services to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, analysts expect Kelly Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $809.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.17. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Kelly Services worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KELYA. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

