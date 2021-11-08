Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives €786.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kering SA (EPA:KER) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €786.00 ($924.71).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($976.47) price target on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €790.00 ($929.41) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($976.47) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of EPA KER traded up €10.90 ($12.82) during trading on Friday, reaching €659.90 ($776.35). 299,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company has a 50-day moving average of €650.07 and a 200-day moving average of €699.80.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

